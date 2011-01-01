Environment: Drilling ban stops short of S.C. coast

|
Special Issue
News update:
THE WEEK’S TOP STORIES
Environment: Drilling ban stops short of S.C. coastOpponents of oil and gas development off the South Carolina coast say they are deeply disappointed in not being included in President Obama’s permanent ban of drilling in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans announced this week. The action in the Atlantic includes 3.8 million acres from New England to the Chesapeake Bay and 115 million in the U.S. Arctic Ocean. Read more…
Pawleys Island: Promise of ruling sounds familiar to town officialsAnother Christmas has the town of Pawleys Island looking for a gift from the state Administrative Law Court, but only finding an empty stocking. Read more …
Litchfield shooting: Suit is settled, but debate over training continuesThe daughter of a Litchfield woman shot and killed by a county deputy in her apartment in 2014 will receive about $600,000 once she becomes an adult. The payments are part of an agreement that settled a civil suit brought by the estate of Valerie Harrington against Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office and three deputies. Read more...
Tourism: To promote its history, county dusts off a planThe group charged with the marketing Georgetown County to tourists will reach into its archives and dust off a plan to promote the area’s history. “We’re missing a huge opportunity,” said Bob Jewell, a member of the county Tourism Management Commission. Read more...
Murrells Inlet: Fireworks return for New Year's with call for cleanupMurrells Inlet will bring in the New Year with a bang. Marsh Walk restaurants have received a permit from Georgetown County for a 30-minute fireworks show over the inlet starting at midnight. Read more...
THE WEEK’S FEATURED STORIES
Schools: With catchy tunes, community service catches on for first-gradersThe lunch crowd at Father Pat’s Kitchen got two desserts last week. Make that three if you count the selection of Christmas music from a class of first-graders at Waccamaw Elementary. Read more ...
BUSINESS NEWS
Made in Georgetown: Coastal Wire expands out westThe stars aligned for Coastal Wire founder Michael Coward in the late 1970s when he stopped at a recycling plant to ask about buying some used wire carriers. Read more...
